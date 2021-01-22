Musician Ryuichi Sakamoto Diagnosed with Rectal Cancer

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--Globally renowned musician Ryuichi Sakamoto has been diagnosed with rectal cancer.

The 69-year-old Japanese musician got the diagnosis last year, according to an announcement made Thursday. He underwent a surgery earlier this month and is currently hospitalized for treatment.

Sakamoto contracted oropharynx cancer in 2014 but achieved a remission after receiving treatment.

"I will continue to work as much as I can while in treatment," Sakamoto said in a message posted on his official website.

He also said: "From now on, I will be living alongside cancer. But, I am hoping to make music for a little while longer."

