Hibakusha Regret Japan's Absence from Nuke Ban Treaty

Tokyo, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--Hibakusha atomic bomb survivors in Japan have voiced their disappointment over Japan's absence from the landmark U.N. Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which came into effect on Friday.

"Japan has continued to turn its back (on the treaty)," Michiko Kodama, 82, assistant secretary-general at the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, or Nihon Hidankyo, said at a press conference held in Tokyo on Thursday. "It's disappointing."

Kodama, who was exposed to radiation from an atomic bomb that the United Stated dropped on the western Japan city of Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, also called on new U.S. President Joe Biden to have his country join the treaty. The United States is among the countries that have not ratified the treaty, just like Japan, the only atomic-bombed country in the world.

She said, "I'd like to report the treaty's effectuation to hibakusha who have passed away and share my joy over it with them."

Masako Wada, 77, who also serves as assistant secretary-general at Nihon Hidankyo, said, "Power obtained through nuclear weapons is not justice."

