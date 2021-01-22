Govt Tightening Nationwide Monitoring of Coronavirus Variants: Suga

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is strengthening the monitoring across the country of variants of the novel coronavirus responsible for COVID-19 disease, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Friday.

"Through gene analyses at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, we're closely watching whether major changes have occurred to the pathogenicity and infectiousness (of the coronavirus)," Suga told a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors.

The prime minister also said the national government will help municipal governments proceed with COVID-19 vaccination programs by providing them with the information they need.

He noted that there was no evidence at the moment that existing COVID-19 vaccines do not work against coronavirus variants. Work to approve COVID-19 vaccines in Japan "will be conducted properly," he added.

Planned revisions to coronavirus-related legislation "will make measures (to combat the coronavirus) more workable," Suga said. The government adopted bills for the law revisions at a cabinet meeting on the same day.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]