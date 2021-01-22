Amid Pandemic, Japan Sees 1st Rise in Suicides in 11 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--The number of people who killed themselves in Japan in 2020 came to 20,919, up 750, or 3.7 pct, from the previous year, the health ministry said Friday, citing police data.

The annual suicide figure rose for the first time since 2009, when a financial crisis was triggered by the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

The number of suicides per population of 100,000 stood at 16.6 for 2020, also logging the first increase in 11 years.

While the number of men who committed suicide decreased 135 to 13,943, down for the 11th consecutive year, that of such women jumped 885 to 6,976, up for the first time in two years, according to the ministry.

The rise in suicide cases among women apparently reflected worsened economic conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

