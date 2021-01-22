Vaccination Schedule in Japan Still Undecided: Kono

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese administrative reform minister Taro Kono, who also oversees coronavirus vaccinations, said Friday the schedule for administering vaccines to citizens has not been decided yet, revising the government policy to prepare vaccines for all citizens by the first half of this year.

Citing a discrepancy in information within the government, Kono retracted a comment by Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Manabu Sakai on Thursday that the government "expects to secure the necessary quantity of vaccines for all citizens by June this year."

"I don't know how such old information was released. At this point, we are preparing to start vaccinations (for medical personnel) in late February," Kono said.

The vaccination schedule for the general public will be announced as soon as it is decided, he added.

Regarding Kono's remark, Sakai told a press conference on Friday that he is in the process of confirming the aims and intentions of his comment.

