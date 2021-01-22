Coronavirus Remains Vigorous in 2 Weeks of Emergency in Japan, Infecting 85,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--The novel coronavirus pandemic continues to rage across Japan, despite the government's declaration of a second state of emergency two weeks ago.

Since the state of emergency was imposed first in Tokyo and its three neighboring prefectures of Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama on Jan. 8, 84,982 people had tested positive for the virus and 988 people had died of COVID-19 all over the country as of Thursday, a tally showed Friday.

Although daily new cases have shown signs of peaking out in some prefectures, they are far more than those reported during the first state of emergency, issued in April last year. The death toll is higher as well.

"With the pandemic situation looking unchanged (in the two weeks), further developments should be monitored closely," health minister Norihisa Tamura told a press conference Friday.

Asked whether the government can lift the state of emergency, which was extended to seven other prefectures on Jan. 14, in early February as planned, Tamura only said a final decision will be made based on opinions from experts. The newly covered prefectures are Aichi, Fukuoka, Gifu, Hyogo, Kyoto, Osaka and Tochigi.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]