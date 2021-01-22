Japan Marks Record 108 Daily Coronavirus Deaths

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed a record 108 new fatalities from the coronavirus on Friday.

The new deaths included 16 in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, and 12 in neighboring Hyogo Prefecture. Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, saw a record 11 daily deaths.

In Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, a man in his 60s was found dead while being treated at his home. He had shown only light symptoms and had had no underlying conditions. The country's cumulative death toll from the virus reached 4,994.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms across the country fell by three from a day before to 1,011, according to the health ministry.

The country confirmed 5,047 new coronavirus cases.

