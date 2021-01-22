Japan Cannot Accept Foreigners under Current Epidemic: Doctor

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--It is difficult for Japan to accept foreigners for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games in view of the current level of novel coronavirus infections, Toshio Nakagawa, president of the Japan Medical Association, said Friday.

Delivering a speech at a gathering organized by the Research Institute of Japan, a Jiji Press affiliate, Nakagawa said that "it is not possible to accept (foreigners)," considering the current state of the epidemic.

Nakagawa warned that medical systems are collapsing in many parts of Japan due to the resurgence of coronavirus cases.

He expressed concern that the number of patients will rise further if the Tokyo Games are held as planned, saying, "Many people will come from foreign countries, and even just the athletes will be a great number."

Nakagawa avoided commenting on whether or not he believes that the Tokyo Games should go ahead.

