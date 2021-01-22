Girl in Japan Tests Positive for Coronavirus Variant

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--A Tokyo girl who has never been overseas has tested positive for a variant of the novel coronavirus that is spreading in Britain, Japan's health ministry said Friday.

The case of the girl, who is under 10 years old, is suspected to be community-acquired infection from a Tokyo man who had tested positive for the virus.

The man, who is currently being tested for a variant of the coronavirus, has no record of traveling overseas.

The girl's case was found during a genetic survey of some 1,450 people infected with the coronavirus in Tokyo. No other variant case has been confirmed among them.

The survey does not indicate that variant cases are spreading in Tokyo, a ministry official said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]