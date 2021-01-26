Tokyo Games Volunteers' Enthusiasm Wanes amid COVID-19

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--The novel coronavirus epidemic is dispiriting volunteers who have offered to help during this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

While the Tokyo Games are scheduled to start in six months' time, there is little excitement in Japan, and many volunteers, who had been looking forward to interacting with athletes and spectators from around the world, are finding it increasingly difficult to stay motivated.

Various training programs for volunteers, who have been recruited by the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee and local governments, have been canceled since around February last year due to the spread of COVID-19.

While some programs resumed online after last summer, some local governments have yet to take action.

Nothing has been decided regarding full-fledged, on-site training and training by job type, other than that such programs will be held "in spring or later."

