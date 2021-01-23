Japan's Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 5,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's cumulative death toll from the novel coronavirus exceeded 5,000 on Saturday, with the pace of growth accelerating.

The country reported 28 new deaths from the virus, bringing the total to 5,022.

It took about four months for the death toll to rise from 1,000 to 2,000. The toll topped 3,000 about one month later, 4,000 in 18 days and 5,000 in 14 days.

People aged 60 or over accounted for 94 pct of the 4,328 fatalities reported as of Wednesday, according to the health ministry. The proportion of people aged 80 or over rose to 61 pct of the total deaths from 57 pct as of July 22.

Tokyo confirmed 1,070 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the 11th straight day above 1,000.

