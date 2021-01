Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's cumulative death toll from the new coronavirus reached 5,000 on Saturday, with the pace of growth accelerating.

The death toll hit 5,000 only 14 days after exceeding the 4,000 mark on Jan. 9.

On Saturday, six deaths were reported across the country.

