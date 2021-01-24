70 Pct in Japan Want Tokyo Games to Be Canceled, Delayed

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--Over 70 pct of people in Japan think that this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics should be canceled or postponed again, a think tank survey showed Saturday.

The survey by the Japan Press Research Institute showed that 37.9 pct of respondents said the Tokyo Games should be canceled while 34 pct said the events should be postponed again.

The proportion of respondents who said the events should take place as scheduled stood at 26.1 pct. The Tokyo Games have been postponed by one year from summer 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Of those who opposed holding the games this summer, 83.4 pct said the events would bring many people from across the world, leading to a further spread of the virus, while 64.3 pct said there is no prospect of the pandemic being contained.

Of those who favored holding the games as scheduled, 67.3 pct said that athletes have been preparing for the events and 49.3 pct said people would be encouraged by athletes' performances and excitement caused by the games.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]