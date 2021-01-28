Japan Boosting Electronic Warfare Capabilities

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Defense Ministry is speeding up efforts to boost Japan's electronic warfare capabilities as it seeks to catch up with Russia and China.

The ministry plans to establish a total of seven new Ground Self-Defense Force units specializing in the field by March 2022, starting with a unit at the GSDF's Camp Kengun in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

Electronic warfare involves collecting information on telecommunications and radar and impeding enemy activity using electromagnetic waves.

National defense program guidelines adopted at a cabinet meeting in 2018 said that electromagnetic waves, which include radio waves, x-rays, microwaves and visible light, were "on the front line for offense and defense in modern combat," placing them alongside space and cyberspace as strategically important fields.

Currently, a Cold War-era electronic warfare unit in Camp Higashi-Chitose in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido is Japan's only unit dedicated to the emerging field.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]