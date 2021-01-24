Austin Reaffirms U.S. Commitment to Defending Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--New U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reaffirmed his country's commitment Sunday to defending the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea under the bilateral security treaty.

Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi and Austin, talking over the phone, confirmed that the security treaty's Article 5, which stipulates U.S. defense obligations to Japan, applies to the Senkaku chain.

The two ministers reaffirmed their countries' opposition to any unilateral act that undermines Japan's right to administer the islands.

Chinese coast guard ships have repeatedly intruded into Japanese territorial waters near the Senkakus, which are also claimed by Beijing.

Kishi and Austin agreed to conclude talks on a cost-sharing deal for U.S. troops in Japan at an early date.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]