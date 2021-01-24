Tokyo Confirms 986 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 986 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, its first daily count below 1,000 in 12 days, the metropolitan government said.

People in their 20s made up 191 cases, the largest age group, followed by 148 in their 50s, 143 in their 30s and 125 in their 40s. People aged 65 or older accounted for 260.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms was unchanged from Saturday at 156.

