Nana, Oldest Polar Bear in Japan, Dies at 36

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--Nana, the oldest polar bear in Japan, died at a zoo in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, on Sunday. She was 36 years and one month old, or over 100 years old in human years.

Nana died of liver cancer, according to Yagiyama Zoological Park.

She started to lose her appetite around April last year and had been under treatment since she was diagnosed with liver cancer. She was found dead at her enclosure by a keeper on Sunday morning.

Polar bears have an average life expectancy of 25-30 years.

Born at a zoo in Canada in 1984, Nana was transferred to Yagiyama Zoological Park in the following year. She gained popularity among visitors, who enjoyed watching her play in a pool with toys or roll around in the snow.

