Yoshimura Wins 4th Term as Yamagata Governor

Yamagata, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--Mieko Yoshimura was elected to a fourth consecutive term as governor of Yamagata Prefecture, northeastern Japan, on Sunday in the country's first-ever one-on-one gubernatorial race between female candidates.

The 69-year-old independent defeated Rika Ouchi, 57, an independent and former member of the Yamagata prefectural assembly.

Voting for the governorship of Yamagata took place for the first time in 12 years after Yoshimura ran uncontested in the previous two races.

Voter turnout stood at 62.94 pct, down from 65.51 pct in the 2009 election.

Yoshimura was effectively backed by the prefectural chapters of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the Democratic Party for the People, the Social Democratic Party and the Japanese Communist Party.

