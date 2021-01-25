Furuta Elected to 5th Term as Gifu Governor

Newsfrom Japan

Gifu, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--Hajime Furuta was elected to a fifth consecutive term as governor of Gifu Prefecture, central Japan, Sunday, defeating three other independent candidates.

Furuta, a 73-year-old independent, was supported by Liberal Democratic Party members in the House of Representatives who were elected from Gifu, including Executive Acting Secretary-General Seiko Noda.

Those defeated included Yoshihide Esaki, a 56-year-old former Cabinet Office bureaucrat who was backed by LDP members in the prefectural assembly.

Voter turnout rose to 48.04 pct from 36.39 pct in the previous race.

Furuta limited his campaigning to focus on his official duties amid the coronavirus pandemic, but he benefited from his name recognition as the incumbent.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]