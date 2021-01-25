Japan Weekly Coronavirus Cases Decrease for 2nd Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's weekly count of newly confirmed novel coronavirus cases has dropped for the second consecutive week.

As of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT), the cumulative number of infection cases in Japan, including cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 366,450, up by 35,196 from a week before.

The margin of increase shrank from the preceding week's 41,778.

The total death toll linked to COVID-19 rose by 595 to 5,133, posting a faster pace of rise for the 10th consecutive week.

Among the country's 47 prefectures, Tokyo had the largest number of cumulative infection cases at 93,890, up by 8,420 from a week before.

