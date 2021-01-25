Kamei’s Secretary Admits Receiving 3 M. Yen from Kawai

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--A secretary to former financial services minister Shizuka Kamei told Tokyo District Court on Monday that he received 3 million yen in cash from former Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai.

The 70-year-old secretary gave the testimony during Kawai’s trial for his alleged vote-buying to help his wife, Anri, win a seat in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, in the July 2019 election.

The amount received by the secretary is the highest of the payments that Kawai, a member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, is alleged to have made to 100 people in the vote-buying case.

The secretary said he received 1 million yen in Kawai’s office in the western city of Hiroshima on May 31, 2019, and 2 million yen in a Hiroshima hotel on July 3 the same year.

When giving the money, Kawai sought help, saying he was in trouble after being shunned by businesses, according to the secretary.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]