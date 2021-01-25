Tokyo Daily Coronavirus Tally Drops to 618

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo's daily tally of newly confirmed coronavirus cases stood at 618 on Monday, falling below 700 for the first time since Dec. 28.

Of the new cases, 117 occurred among people in their 20s, 114 among those in their 30s, 93 among those in their 50s, 83 among those in their 40s, 50 among those in their 70s and 49 among those in their 60s, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

The number of new cases involving people aged 65 or older came to 121.

Under the metropolitan government's standards, the number of severely ill patients with the coronavirus in the Japanese capital decreased by eight from the previous day to 148.

