Suga Eager to Keep Funds for "Go To" Stimulus Campaigns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday rejected an opposition demand that funds for the government's "Go To" demand-stimulating campaigns be removed from its proposed third supplementary budget for fiscal 2020.

The Go To campaigns, which are currently suspended, are "designed to contribute to shoring up regional economies," Suga told a meeting of the House of Representatives' Budget Committee.

The 1.1-trillion-yen funds are included in the supplementary budget bill to restart the campaigns "at an appropriate time," Suga said.

The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and other opposition parties claim that the extra budget bill should be revised after the government declared a fresh state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic earlier this month.

At the Lower House committee meeting, Kenji Eda of the CDP called for the budget bill to focus on supporting the medical sector.

