“Demon Slayer” Helps Lift Japan Book Sales in 2020

Tokyo, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--Sales of books and magazines, including those in electronic edition, in Japan in 2020 grew 4.8 pct from the previous year to total 1,616.8 billion yen, up for the second successive year, industry data showed on Monday.

The growth apparently reflected manga series “Demon Slayer” becoming a smash hit, as well as people reading more amid the coronavirus epidemic, according to the All Japan Magazine and Book Publisher’s and Editor’s Association and the Research Institute for Publications.

Of the 2020 total, printed publications accounted for 1,223.7 billion yen, down 1.0 pct. Sales of printed books and magazines shrank 0.9 pct to 666.1 billion yen and 1.1 pct to 557.6 billion yen, respectively.

Meanwhile, the e-publishing market expanded 28.0 pct to 393.1 billion yen, with sales of digital comics surging 31.9 pct to 342 billion yen.

