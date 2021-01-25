Japan Foreign Chief Joins EU Foreign Ministers' Meeting for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Brussels, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's foreign minister attended a regular meeting of European Union foreign ministers for the first time on Monday, at a time when China is increasing its economic and military presence.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi joined the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting online, at the request of the EU side.

The EU is alarmed by China's growing influence in Europe, including through its Belt and Road initiative, and on the other hand increasingly interested in potential economic growth in the Indo-Pacific region.

According to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, Motegi pointed out at the meeting that there are various challenges in the Indo-Pacific region including those to the security situations in the East China Sea and the South China Sea, as well as to democracy and human rights. He also cited external debt issues in developing countries.

To realize the Japan-backed Free and Open Indo-Pacific vision, Motegi called for advancing Japan-EU cooperation, including in the fields of promoting the international community's basic principles of democracy, human rights and the rule of law and strengthening regional connectivity.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]