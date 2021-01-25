Japan White Goods Shipments Hit 24-Year High in 2020

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--White goods shipments in Japan hit a 24-year high in 2020, reflecting stay-at-home demand amid the novel coronavirus crisis and thanks to the government's cash aid program in response to the epidemic, industry data showed Monday.

Shipments rose 1.0 pct from the previous year to 2,536.3 billion yen, the highest since 1996, when demand surged ahead of the April 1997 hike in the consumption tax rate to 5 pct from 3 pct, the Japan Electrical Manufacturers' Association said.

By volume, shipments of air conditioners rose 0.6 pct to a record 9.86 million units, chiefly reflecting the spread of teleworking amid the virus crisis. Shipments of air purifiers grew 43.3 pct to 3.03 million units, also a record high, with people becoming more hygiene-conscious.

Shipments of electric griddles increased 44.8 pct, backed by an increase in the number of people opting to enjoy cooking at home with family members amid the stay-home trend.

Under the cash handout program, the government distributed 100,000 yen to each resident of the country last year.

