New System Eyed for Managing Coronavirus Vaccination Info

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese administrative reform minister Taro Kono said Monday that the government will develop a system to comprehensively manage personal information in order to promote vaccination against the new coronavirus without delay.

The government is considering distributing vaccination tickets to all residents of Japan so that they can visit medical institutions with the tickets to get vaccinated against the virus.

Under the envisaged system, municipal governments will input the numbers printed on the tickets sent to residents and their My Numbers, used for social security and taxation purposes, while medical institutions will register the ticket numbers and information on vaccines administered to the residents.

Each person needs to be given novel coronavirus vaccines twice to make their effects appear, with the second dose administered a certain period after the first one.

The planned system can respond to circumstances of people who move after the first vaccination or those losing their vaccination tickets.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]