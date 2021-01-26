LDP, CDP Start Talks on Coronavirus Legislation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan started talks Tuesday to modify government-proposed bills to revise laws related to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The CDP is demanding the removal from the bills of possible criminal penalties including on those who refuse to be hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus.

The opposition party is also calling for the bills to oblige the government to notify the Diet, the country's parliament, of any plan to take measures that precede the declaration of a state of emergency over the pandemic.

The LDP-CDP talks will be held through Wednesday, with the LDP appearing ready to accept some modifications to the bills.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said the government will fully respect the outcome of the talks.

