Annual Wage Talks Begin in Japan amid Epidemic

Tokyo, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--This year's "shunto" spring management-labor wage negotiations in Japan effectively kicked off on Tuesday, as the two sides began sparring on whether to raise wages or prioritize protecting employment amid the novel coronavirus epidemic.

A forum hosted by the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, was held the same day, the first since the coronavirus spread nationwide last year.

"Sincere discussions are needed to overcome the coronavirus crisis and raise competitiveness, with top priority given to the continuation of business operations and the protection of employment," Keidanren Director General Masakazu Kubota said at the forum on behalf of Chairman Hiroaki Nakanishi, who is currently hospitalized.

Rikio Kozu, president of the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, is expected to make a speech in the afternoon.

In its shunto negotiations guidelines for member companies, Keidanren said that it is "unrealistic" for businesses to raise wages uniformly, as the coronavirus crisis is impacting them in varying degrees.

