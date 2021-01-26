Ex-Japan PM Abe to Receive Award from Indian Govt

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Indian government said Monday it will give the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian award in the country, to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for his contribution to the strengthening of bilateral ties.

He will be the second Japanese to receive the award after Hosei Norota, late member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, who served as farm minister.

While in office, Abe worked to enhance relations with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi through so-called shuttle diplomacy of mutual visits, which took place almost every year.

Abe helped realize the development of a high-speed railway line in India using Japan's Shinkansen bullet train technology and signed a nuclear cooperation agreement with India, which opened the way for Japan to export nuclear power plants to the South Asian country.

In addition, the former prime minister worked to reinforce Japan's defense collaboration with India under the free and open Indo-Pacific initiative. The initiative, promoted by the two countries plus the United States and Australia, is intended to ensure the rule of law and freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific region, apparently with the aim of maintaining a buffer against China's assertiveness.

