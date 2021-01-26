Record 16 Pct of Japan Civil Servants Took Paternity Leave

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--The share of eligible national public servants in Japan who took paternity leave in fiscal 2019 stood at 16.4 pct, the highest since the survey began in fiscal 2004, the government said Tuesday.

The figure grew 4.0 percentage points from the previous year.

A record 1,968 national public servants, including those in special positions such as Self-Defense Forces personnel, took paternity leave in the year to March 2020.

The proportion of women who took child care leave stood at 100.5 pct.

National government employees can take child care leave until their children turn 3 years old.

