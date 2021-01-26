Japan Reports 3,853 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 3,853 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Tuesday.

The daily count topped 3,000 for the first time in two days, but the latest figure was far below some 5,300 reported a week ago. The country confirmed 104 new deaths from the virus, including 14 in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, and 13 each in Tokyo and Kanagawa Prefecture, south of the Japanese capital.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms as of midnight Monday dropped by 21 from a day before to 996, falling below 1,000 for the first time in more than a week, according to the health ministry.

Tokyo confirmed 1,026 new novel coronavirus cases on Tuesday, its first daily count above 1,000 in three days. Of them, 189 people are in their 20s, 164 in their 30s, 145 in their 40s and 142 in their 50s. People aged 65 or over accounted for 270. The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms in Tokyo under the metropolitan government's standards stood unchanged at 148.

New cases stood at 215 in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, topping 200 for the first time in three days. Osaka reported 343 cases, with its daily count standing below 400 for two days in a row.

