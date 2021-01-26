Tokyo Confirms 1,026 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 1,026 new novel coronavirus cases on Tuesday, its first daily count above 1,000 in three days, the metropolitan government said.

People in their 20s made up 189 cases, the largest age group, followed by 164 in their 30s, 145 in their 40s and 142 in their 50s. People aged 65 or older accounted for 270.

The Japanese capital confirmed 986 cases on Sunday and 618 cases on Monday.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms in Tokyo, under the capital's own criteria, was unchanged from Monday, at 148.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]