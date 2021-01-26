S. Korean Mourned 20 Yrs after Death from Trying to Save Japanese Man

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--A memorial service for a student from South Korea was held in Tokyo on Tuesday, 20 years after the brave man died as he tried to rescue a Japanese man who fell onto the tracks at a train station in the Japanese capital.

In the incident, which occurred on Jan. 26, 2001, Lee Soo-hyun, then 26, was hit by a train and killed at Shin-Okubo Station of East Japan Railway Co.'s <9020> Yamanote Line in Shinjuku Ward. Lee and the Japanese man were not acquainted with each other.

In a video message sent for the ceremony, held near the station, South Korean Ambassador to Japan Kang Chang-il expressed his hopes that people's wishes for improved ties and lessons learned from the noble way of life of Lee, who served as a bridge between the two neighboring countries, "will lead to a better South Korea-Japan relationship."

The current relations between Japan and South Korea are "far from what the deceased man had imagined," said the new ambassador, who is now quarantining himself against the new coronavirus after he arrived in Japan last Friday. "We may have forgotten the message the 26-year-old young man sent," Kang added.

Ahead of the memorial service, a South Korean diplomat laid flowers for Lee at Shin-Okubo Station. Flower wreaths from South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun and Lee Nak-yon, leader of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea. were displayed at the venue of the memorial service.

