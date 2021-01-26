Japan Seen Forgoing Jail Terms on Defiant Patients

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling bloc is now expected to accept an opposition demand to abandon the introduction of jail terms for those who refuse to be hospitalized after contracting the novel coronavirus.

"We're considering making concessions on some points," a senior member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party said on Tuesday, adding that dropping a proposed law revision for such jail terms is "one option."

On the day, the LDP and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan started talks to modify government-proposed bills to revise laws related to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The talks will be held through Wednesday between both parties' leading members in the House of Representatives' Cabinet Committee and Health, Labor and Welfare Committee.

If the talks fail to reach an accord, the two parties' secretaries-general may hold a meeting on Thursday to seek a breakthrough. The ruling bloc aims to start deliberations on the bills in the Lower House on Friday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]