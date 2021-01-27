Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly Election Set for July 4

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--Voting for this year’s Tokyo metropolitan assembly election has been set for July 4, the Japanese capital’s election commission said Wednesday.

The official campaign period for the election for the 127-seat assembly, will start on June 25.

The schedule will likely affect Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s strategy about when to call an election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country’s parliament. The term of office for current Lower House members expires on Oct. 21.

The focus of the Tokyo assembly election will be on whether Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoites First Group) and Komeito, both of which support Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, will maintain a combined majority. Koike serves as special adviser to Tomin First no Kai.

Another focus will be on how the Liberal Democratic Party, which suffered a crushing defeat in the previous election, will perform. Reiwa Shinsengumi plans to field candidates in the metropolitan assembly race for the first time.

