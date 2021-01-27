Blinken Affirms Japan-U.S. Security Treaty Coverage of Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--New U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday affirmed that the Japan-U.S. security treaty covers the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.

In his phone talks with Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi thanked the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden for clarifying that the bilateral treaty's Article 5, which stipulates U.S. defense obligations to Japan, applies to the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan. The islands are claimed by China, which calls them Diaoyu.

There is no change in that position, Blinken told Motegi.

Also in the talks, Blinken and Motegi agreed to work closely to strengthen the bilateral alliance and realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

The two held talks over the phone for the first time since Blinken took office on Tuesday.

