Hiroshima A-Bomb Dome Preservation Work Shown to Media

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--Preservation work at the Atomic Bomb Dome in the western Japan city of Hiroshima was shown to the media on Wednesday.

It is the fifth time for the dome, which is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site, to undergo preservation work. The dome will be repainted in reddish brown, the color of the building immediately after it experienced the U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, in the closing days of World War II.

The preservation work, mainly repainting the roof of the dome and the spiral staircase in the courtyard as well as repairing cracks, is set to be completed in late March, according to the city government.

The dome has been repainted once, in 1989, but this is the first time for the structure to be painted to reproduce how it looked right after the bombing.

The choice of reddish brown was based on color photographs of the dome taken by the United States.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]