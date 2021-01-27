Japan Logs 3,970 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan recorded 3,970 people newly confirmed with the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, while 90 new deaths were reported among infected people across the country the same day.

By prefecture, the daily number of coronavirus-linked fatalities hit a record high in Tokyo, at 18, and in Osaka, western Japan, at 23.

Meanwhile, the number of severely ill patients with the coronavirus came to 1,043 as of midnight Tuesday, up 47 from a day earlier and hitting a fresh record high, according to the health ministry.

In Tokyo, 973 people were newly found positive for the coronavirus. The Japanese capital's daily count of new cases stood below 1,000 for the first time in two days, and for the first time on a Wednesday so far this year.

Of the newly infected people in Tokyo, 193 are in their 20s, 160 in their 30s, 146 in their 50s and 217 aged 65 or older. Under the Tokyo metropolitan government's standards, the number of severely ill patients rose 11 to 159.

