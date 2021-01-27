Tokyo Newly Confirms 973 People with Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government newly confirmed 973 people with the novel coronavirus in the Japanese capital on Wednesday.

The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Tokyo stood below 1,000 for the first time in two days, and for the first time on a Wednesday so far this year.

Across Japan, the number of severely ill patients with the coronavirus came to 1,043 as of midnight Tuesday, up 47 from a day earlier and hitting a fresh record high, according to the health ministry.

Of the newly infected people in Tokyo, meanwhile, 193 are in their 20s, 160 in their 30s, 146 in their 50s and 217 aged 65 or older.

The number of severely ill patients in Tokyo rose 11 to 159, under the metropolitan government's standards.

