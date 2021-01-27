Japan Minister Cautious on Vaccination Certificates

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese health minister Norihisa Tamura on Wednesday expressed a cautious stance on issuing certificates to people given vaccination against the novel coronavirus.

Such certificates "could bring about discrimination, so we need to think cautiously about whether we can do such a thing," Tamura said in a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, in response to a question from Shinkun Haku of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

Haku pointed to a possibility that after coronavirus vaccines become widely available, people might be requested to show vaccination certificates when entering restaurants and other establishments.

He also called for legislation to prevent discrimination on the basis of whether people are vaccinated or not.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said it is important to provide the public with vaccination information that is easy to understand and that the government needs to work on the matter.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]