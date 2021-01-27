Coronavirus Vaccination Drill Held in City near Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Kawasaki, Kanagawa Pref., Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s health ministry and a city near Tokyo jointly conducted a drill on Wednesday to run a venue for novel coronavirus vaccination.

Participants in the exercise, held in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, confirmed a series of procedures for inoculations and checked how many people could receive vaccination per hour and whether there were areas where people came close to each other to increase infection risks.

The ministry will provide information and know-how obtained from the training to local governments across Japan to help ensure that vaccinations are conducted smoothly.

Twenty-four people, including doctors and nurses, took part in the drill, held at the gymnasium of Kawasaki City College of Nursing, as staff personnel.

Some 20 other people played the role of vaccine takers. They received an identity check and a medical questionnaire, and then confirmed the procedure to get a jab after doctors checked their health condition, and were told to wait at the venue for over 15 minutes for follow-up observations after the mock vaccination.

