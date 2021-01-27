Japan Box-Office Revenue Hits 20-Year Low in 2020

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--Box-office revenue in Japan in 2020 dropped to its lowest level since 2000 as the coronavirus pandemic caused closures of movie theaters and delayed releases of new major films, the Motion Picture Producers Association of Japan said Wednesday.

The 2020 revenue tumbled 45.1 pct from the previous year to 143,285 million yen.

Movie theater attendance also plummeted, by 45.5 pct to 106,137,000 viewers, the lowest figure since the association was launched in 1955.

Among Japanese films, “Demon Slayer: Mugen Train” became the top earner, with its revenue reaching 36.55 billion yen as of Sunday, followed by “Kyo Kara Ore Wa!!” with 5.37 billion yen, and “The Confidence Man JP: Episode of the Princess,” with 3.84 billion yen.

The animated movie based on the “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” blockbuster manga series has topped Japan’s all-time box-office rankings for movies.

