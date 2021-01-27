Japan May Have Only 8 Operational N-Reactors in 2060

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan may have only eight operational nuclear reactors in 2060 if it fails to add new reactors or rebuild existing ones, the industry ministry said Wednesday.

The ministry showed the projection in a subcommittee meeting of the Advisory Committee for Natural Resources and Energy.

Building new reactors seems difficult, given public distrust after the unprecedented triple meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holding Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 power plant nearly 10 years ago.

Excluding decommissioned ones, Japan has 36 reactors including those under construction. Of them, nine have been reactivated since the 2011 accident, including those currently idled.

The ministry hopes to speed up discussions on the use of nuclear power ahead of a revision of the country’s basic energy plan in order to achieve the carbon neutrality target set by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

