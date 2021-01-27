Japan Likely to Extend COVID-19 Emergency as Epidemic Lingers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government seems likely to extend the ongoing state of emergency over the COVID-19 epidemic, currently set to expire on Feb. 7, as the rate of infections is on a downtrend but remains high.

Measures under the state of emergency, including requests to shorten opening hours at restaurants, “should be maintained for a certain period,” a government source said Wednesday.

The state of emergency was declared for 11 prefectures including Tokyo and nearby prefectures earlier this month.

Of the 11 prefectures, the government may let the emergency expire for the central prefectures of Aichi and Gifu, as well as Tochigi, north of Tokyo.

“We’ll see this weekend or early next week whether the emergency declaration is producing results,” Shigeru Omi, chair of the government’s advisory panel on the epidemic, told a House of Councillors committee meeting on Wednesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]