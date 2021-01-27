JR East to Give Points to Staggered Commuters from March 15

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co. <9020>, or JR East, said Wednesday that it will start on March 15 to give reward points to people avoiding morning rush hours when commuting.

Users of the commuter pass function of their Suica train fare cards will get up to 20 points on each use in off-peak hours of weekday mornings. The reward point program is aimed at helping promote staggered commuting as the prolonged coronavirus crisis is creating a continued need for dispersing commuters, especially during morning hours.

Customers will need to register online to use the service, under which JR East's "JRE" points will be provided. Each point is equivalent to 1 yen.

The railway operator will set a 90-minute peak period for each of 390 stations in the Tokyo metropolitan area, including those on the Yamanote Line, a loop service in Tokyo, and the Keihin-Tohoku Line, which links Saitama and Kanagawa prefectures, north and south of Tokyo, respectively, via the Japanese capital.

People who enter a ticket gate within an hour before and after the peak period will get 15 and 20 points, respectively. The points, to be granted collectively every two months, can be used for shopping and dining in station buildings. The program will be in place until the end of March next year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]