Japan New Child Care Leave Scheme May Start in Oct. 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government panel Wednesday approved an outline of a proposed law amendment to introduce as early as October 2022 a new leave scheme for men whose wives have just given birth.

Following the decision by the Labor Policy Council, which advises the labor minister, the government will submit a draft bill to amend the law on child and family care leave to the ongoing ordinary session of the Diet, the country’s parliament.

Male workers using the new leave scheme will be entitled to benefits equivalent to 67 pct of their wages, the same amount given under the current child care leave system. The idea of increasing the benefits, paid under the country’s employment insurance program, has been scrapped.

The new scheme is a key policy measure of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who backs “ikumen”, or men actively engaged in child rearing, as a driving force to combat the country’s declining birthrate.

Under law, both male and female workers are allowed to take child care leave until their children reach 1 year old in principle. Women can also take maternity leave of six weeks before childbirth and eight weeks after delivery.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]