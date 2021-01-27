COVID-19 Vaccinations for Elderly Japanese Unlikely before April

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--COVID-19 vaccinations for elderly people in Japan are unlikely to begin before April, Taro Kono, minister in charge of vaccinations, said Wednesday.

The start of vaccinations for people aged 65 or older "will be April 1 or later," Kono said during an online meeting with National Governors' Association President Kamon Iizumi.

The health ministry had indicated its eagerness to start the vaccinations as early as late March. But Kono told reporters on the day, "It can't be in March."

Kono said his remarks were based on the current state of negotiations with vaccine supplier Pfizer Inc., as well as the number of medical workers who will be vaccinated first.

He also said that vaccinations for elderly people, if started in April, are expected to finish in the third week of June.

