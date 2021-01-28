Suga, Biden Agree to Enhance Japan-U.S. Alliance

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and U.S. President Joe Biden, in phone talks held early Thursday Japan time, affirmed that they will work together to strengthen the two countries' alliance further.

In their first phone conversation since the U.S. leader took office on Jan. 20, Suga and Biden confirmed the two nations' close cooperation in the fight against the novel coronavirus and efforts to tackle climate change.

Suga offered his congratulations to Biden on the president's inauguration. The prime minister became the first Asian leader to hold phone talks with Biden after the president took office.

The two leaders agreed that Tokyo and Washington will work hand in hand to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region, apparently with China's moves in mind.

Suga and Biden confirmed that the Japan-U.S. security treaty's Article 5, which obliges the United States to defend territories under Japanese jurisdiction, applies to the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. The Japanese-administered Senkaku chain is claimed by China, which calls it Diaoyu.

