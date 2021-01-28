Tokyo to Halve Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2030: Koike

Newsfrom Japan

London, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said Wednesday the Japanese capital will aim to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50 pct from the levels in 2000 by 2030.

She unveiled the goal at an online meeting of the World Economic Forum.

The governor hopes to take early action so that it would lead to the achievement of the Japanese government’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to virtually zero by 2050.

“We’re calling on people and businesses of Tokyo to work together with us to change our actions” to achieve the emission reduction goal, Koike said at the WEF meeting. “We call this initiative, ‘Time to Act.'”

The governor also declared that Tokyo will become a pioneering city in the field of so-called green finance. She said the Tokyo metropolitan government will hold a meeting of experts on Feb. 3 to discuss ways to raise funds for investment in environment.

